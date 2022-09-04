Flood affectees start returning homes as water level recedes

MUZAFFARGARH – Flood affectees have started returning to their homes as water levels started receding in river Indus.

In Indus River at Taunsa Bar­rage, the water level receded by 185,000 cusecs. Now, 416,000 cusecs water is flowing which is termed as medium level flood. This brought a sigh of relief and satisfaction for the people resid­ing along the Indus River, said the sources in the irrigation de­partment.

The water level will recede further within the next two to three days. Now, there is no flood threat to Taunsa and Kot Addu.

Citizens namely Malik Rahim Bukhash, Allah Dad, Waryam Khan, M Sharif and some oth­ers said that there was immense panic in their areas. The rumour of arrival of over seven lakh cu­secs water caused tension for the local people. Water flow is becoming normal in the river. They stated that the people were returning to their homes.

PAK ARMY CONTINUES RESCUE, RELIEF OPERATION IN FLOOD-HIT SOUTH PUNJAB

Pakistan Army continued res­cue and relief operations in flood affected areas of south Punjab here on Saturday. According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army teams provided relief to many families including women and children in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur, Layyah and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Cooked food and dry rations are being provided regularly to the people, residing in camps and some other areas. Similar­ly, teams of doctors and para­medical staff of Pakistan Army are also providing medical as­sistance to affectees round the clock.

At all collection points set up the army at Multan, Khanewal, Sahiwal and Okara, the citizens are participating generously and donated relief materials, food items and medicines.

KHANPUR DAM SPILLWAYS OPENED TO RELEASE EXTRA WATER

Khanpur Dam administration on Saturday released extra water for three hours as the dam res­ervoir has reached its maximum conservation limit.

After opening the spillways for three hours from 9:00am to 12:00pm, 6,500 cusecs of water was released.