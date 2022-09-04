Flood victims surround PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro

Flood victims on Sunday surrounded PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro after he went to address a press conference at Larkana Press Club.

The residents of the Bakrani area staged a protest and surrounded the PPP president outside the press club over lack of food, tents and medical facilities to the flood victims.

The protesters blamed that the elected representatives and officials of the local administration are nowhere to be seen in the testing times of the flood victims.

Nisar Khuhro assured the flood victims of resolving their issues. Later talking to media, he said that the monsoon rainfall has devastated the province with millions of people displaced from their homes.

“The Sindh government is assisting the flood victims and providing them with whatever facilities we have with us so far,” he said.

This is not the first time that a PPP leader has been surrounded by flood victims rather multiple footages have emerged showing people protesting on the arrival of PPP leaders in flood-hit areas, blaming them for lack of relief activities in the affected areas.

Sindh province remained the most-affected in the flood-hit areas and according to a report, heavy monsoon rains and subsequent flash floods have affected almost 10 million people and killed almost 518 people in Sindh.

According to details, at least 518 people have lost their lives while 15,051 people sustained injuries in flash floods triggered by heavy rains across Sindh.

In a statement, Sindh’s focal person for flood relief said that the provincial government has established 1,975 relief camps for the flood-affected people. Almost 581,010 victims have been shifted to relief camps, the focal person added.

The focal person claimed that almost 9.18 million people have been affected by the heavy rains and subsequent floods in Sindh. Rains and floods also caused death to over one lakh animals.