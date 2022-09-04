Free vaccination camp set up for flood-hit people, animals

NAWABSHAH – Department of Livestock Shaheed Benazirabad set up a free Veterinary Medical Camp at Village Mureed Khan Zardari to vaccinate flood affected animals to prevent them from diseases. Member Sindh Assembly Haji Ali Hassan Zardari visited the free medical camp for domestic animals and collected information from animal owners. MPA said that the Sindh government was setting up free medical camps and free vaccination for flood affected people and animals. He said that provision of free medical assistance to flood-affected plants was the first priority of the Sindh Government. Deputy Director Livestock Dr Aijaz Hussain Laghari, Veterinary Dr Tariq Ali Noorani and others vaccinated animals and provided medicines free of cost. They said that more than 6,300 animals were vaccinated at the free camp. Additional Director Livestock Dr Abdul Kareem, Geo Reporter Muhammad Anwar Shaikh, PPP leader Khan Bahadur Dahri, Rashid Chandio were also present at the camp.