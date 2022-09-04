Agencies

French aircraft carrying humanitarian assistance for flood victims arrives in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD    –     A French aircraft carrying human­itarian assistance for the flood victims of Pakistan reached Is­lamabad on Saturday as the in­ternational aid continued pour­ing in to provide solace to the flood affectees. Minister for Na­tional Health Services Abdul Qa­dir Patel received relief supplies arrived from France at the air­port from the French Ambas­sador. Minister thanked French government and people for standing by Pakistan and ex­tending support to it in this dif­ficult hour. The minister said the federal government was striv­ing hard with the provinces to rehabilitate the victims. Patel said that the relief goods sent by France also include four each doctors, engineers and nurses. The relief items also included family tents, medicines and high capacity dewatering pumps. Minister said there has been a lot of destruction in Sindh and Balochistan, due to the flood, the health system in Sindh and Balochistan has been severely affected. Government would not rest until the complete rehabili­tation of the last flood victim.

