Govt considers reconstruction of houses, compensation to flood-hit families: Rasheed

RAJANPUR – Provincial Minister for Local Government Mian Mahmoodur Rasheed has said that Punjab government would compen­sate flood affectees after as­sessment of losses.

He was chairing a meeting at the Commissioner Office to re­view flood relief activities and suggestions to facilitate the af­fectees in future.

Mahmoodur Rasheed ob­served that the government was considering a plan to pro­vide compensation and recon­struction of houses. Rescue operation has been completed. Now the focus will be given on resettlement of flood-hit fami­lies, said the minister.

The officials briefed the minis­ter about steps taken to offer re­lief to the flood stricken families. MPA Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareshak announced to construct 1000 houses, costing Rs100 million. He directed the commissioner to complete survey on losses as early as possible.

A good number of overseas Pakistani donors are ready to assist in construction of houses. Similarly, local philanthropists are also contacting government for assistance towards the ag­grieved families, he said.

It was also decided to in­crease presence of medical teams in area to address out­break of different diseases in post flood scenario. The meet­ing also suggested that houses should not be built at passage of water in order to avoid floods in future.