IGP Islamabad assures full support for setting up Gwadar Safe City

Islamabad-Inspector General Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan on Saturday has assured full support to Balochistan Home Department for setting up Gwadar Safe City project to trace out the criminals and for maintaining law and order.

On the special directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Shareef, Minister of Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan and Minister of Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, a high-level delegation from Balochistan home department Saturday visited Islamabad Safe City Project and reviewed its functioning.

The IGP shared his experience from establishment of Punjab Safe City Authority to Islamabad Safe City. He guided the members on various aspects for the establishment of Gwadar Safe City.

Akbar Nasir Khan told the delegation that Punjab Safe City Authority has proved to be an excellent model in Pakistan.

With the keen interest and direction of Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, he said the Islamabad Safe City project was being expanded to 100 per cent capacity, whereas, earlier it was covering 30 per cent area.

Similarly, all emergency services and monitoring system of Islamabad Capital Police were also being shifted to Safe City.

The delegation included Additional IGP Shahzad Aslam, Additional Secretary Home Balochistan Shujaat Ali, Project Director Safe City Gwadar Azfar Ali, Deputy Director Safe City Asrar Ahmed, Deputy Director Balochistan Planning Ministry Asad Sardar, Deputy Chief Planning Ministry Nasir Ali and others.

IG Islamabad forms inquiry committee to probe Hajj scam

An inquiry committee has been formed by the Islamabad police chief Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to probe the scam involving a group of police officers performing free Hajj every year, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The inquiry committee will summon all police officers to record their statements, he said, adding that the purpose of launching investigation into the matter was to make the process of official Hajj purely based on merit. “A list of all police officers who visited KSA for performing Hajj more than one time has been finalised also,” he said.

Earlier, a group of officers of Islamabad police came into light including a DSP and Sub Inspector who performed Hajj for free every year, informed sources. “The DSP had visited KSA for Hajj eight times whereas the SI traveled to Saudia for Hajj five times. All the police officers managed to put their names into lists with alleged connivance of the officer of Ministry of Religious Affairs,” they said adding that IG Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has taken notice of the reports which surfaced on social media and ordered a free and fair inquiry into the scam. They shared that a list of 20 police officers and officials has been prepared who performed Hajj for free. Strict action would be taken against such elements who are involved in usurping rights of fellow police officers by travelling to KSA for performing Hajj every year, sources said.