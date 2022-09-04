Imran khan to address public gathering in Faisalabad today

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday will flex its political muscles in Punjab’s Faisalabad on Sunday.

Since the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of Pakistan, PTI has been protesting and recently it has launched ‘Real Freedom’.

The arrangements at the Iqbal Stadium have been finalised for the public gathering that will be addressed by Imran Khan. The former prime minister will reach the Jalsagah at 8pm while the workers have been asked to reach the public meeting area by 5pm.

Meanwhile, chairs for the participants have been set up at the jalsagah. Strict security measures have been put in place.

Meanwhile, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan has lauded ‘unprecedented’ women participation in his Bahawalpur public gathering.

Taking to Twitter, Imran Khan said that it was an amazing turnout in Bahawalpur last night at his ‘Haqiqi Azadi jalsa’. “Women participation was unprecedented despite the hot and humid conditions,” he said.

The PTI chairman further praised the high level of understanding of all current issues by the record crowd.