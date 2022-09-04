Imran Khan to hold another int’l telethon for flood-hit people

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has announced that he will hold another international telethon next Sunday to raise funds for flood victims.

Addressing a public rally in Faisalabad, the PTI chief said record crop production was witnessed during the last two years of the PTI government. He added that the situation has overturned now as people are witnessing a rise in unemployment and fuel prices after an imported government was imposed through a foreign conspiracy.

“The PTI government had planted 10 billion trees to reduce the effects of climate change in Pakistan. “We have to construct more dams. Our government had constructed 10 dams, “he added.

The former PM said that Faisalabad is the Manchester of Pakistan and it is an industrial city. The country’s drainage system must be fixed, adding that corrupt people steal the country’s money and send it out. We have to build dams to protect the country from floods. ” I will soon collect billions of rupees again for the flood victims through another telethon next Sunday,” Imran announced.

While lashing out at PML-N and PPP top brass, Imran Khan said that Shehbaz Sharif, his brother Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari were allegedly involved in laundering public money abroad. He alleged that Sharif and Zardari’s families were looting the national treasury for the last 30 years.

The former PM added that the PTI government had provided subsidies to the masses after the record collection of taxes during its tenure instead of increasing the financial burden on the nationals.

He warned of another wave of inflation over the directives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Imran Khan reiterated that political instability in the country can only be ended through fresh elections. He asked the youth to be prepared for his call to get real independence in the country.