News Desk

Imran Khan to visit flood-hit Sindh on Monday

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan will visit flood-Sindh province on September 05.

The Sindh province remains most affected in the recent floods that devastated the entire country.

According to the head of PTI Sindh Ali Zaidi, Imran Khan will arrive in Sukkur on September 05 where he visit a relief camp established for flood affectees.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday visited flood-hit areas in Rojhan city of Rajanpur district and again reiterated the need for improving drainage system and building more dams in the country.

Speaking after meeting flood affectees and reviewing arrangements for them in Rojhan, Khan said that if there would have been two dams in the city, the devastation from floods could have been minimized

Addressing a public rally in Bahawalpur today, the former prime minister said that the floods have caused destruction and it’s a difficult time for people.

He said that his opponents would not have a place to hide if he gives a call for protest, which is nearing. Announce free elections and save the country, he added.

