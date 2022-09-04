Agencies

Imran Khan wants to save his skin by spreading anarchy: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD     –    Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Au­rangzeb on Saturday said Imran Khan wanted to save his skin in corruption cases by spreading anarchy in the country. “Imran Khan has launched Tehreek-e-fasad (movement to spread an­archy) to save himself in the corruption cases,” the minis­ter said in a news statement while reacting to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman’s ad­dress to a public gathering in Bahawalpur. The people were facing flash floods, but Imran Khan did only think about him­self and his politics, she added. The minister said Imran Khan seemed to be obsessed with Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if and Maryam Nawaz during his visit to the South Punjab. Instead of announcing any re­lief for the flood affectees, Im­ran Khan only did politicking during his visit to the South Punjab which was under wa­ter, she added. She said Im­ran Khan wanted to introduce a system in the country which could help him avenge his polit­ical opponents. Marriyum said the coalition government had foiled Imran Khan’s conspira­cy to turn Pakistan into Sri Lan­ka. The country was witnessing economic and political stability by the grace of Allah Almighty.

