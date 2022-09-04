Imran Khan will announce Islamabad march after floods subside: Sh Rashid

Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan will announce Islamabad march after the floods subside.

In a statement on Twitter, the AML Chief stated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has signed a further agreement with the government to recover 608 billion. He said people are even struggling to buy petrol and pay electricity bills and now there is going to be a further increase.

Sheikh Rashid bashed the government saying that first the national treasury was robbed, now they are robbing the pockets of the poor.

He added that the unprecedented floods in Sindh have opened the eyes of people and exposed the government’s incompetence. The government has been ‘ultrasound’ and floods have tarnished PDM’s reputation, he said.

Carrying on with the harsh criticism he said, “How will other countries donate money to them, when their own people are not willing to donate money to money launderers?”

AML Chief also mentioned that he will appear before Justice Amjad Rafiq in the Lahore High Court on September 5.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Backdoor contacts active to resolve political stalemate

Islamabad

15 more dengue cases reported in RWP

Islamabad

Over 47,000 pregnant women in shelter camps across Pakistan’s Sindh

Headlines

Children among most affected from floods, says PM

Karachi

Evacuations ordered as several Sindh cities face new flood threat

Karachi

Flood victims surround PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro

National

Army engineers repair flood-damaged Bahrain Bridge

National

Several villages flooded after breach in Meeru Khan canal in Qamber

Islamabad

Despite increased tests, most corona indicators are steady in Pakistan

Islamabad

Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

1 of 10,595

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More