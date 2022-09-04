Imran ‘wants to prepare’ PTI supporters for ‘real Jihad’ to stop suicide attacks

PTI leader visits flood-hit Rajanpur n Claims his party received Rs2.3b after flood relief telethon.

RAJANPUR/ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said Sat­urday that dams are vital to ad­dress challenges of floods.

‘The water storage capacity could also help irrigate crops,’ Im­ran Khan stated this during his visit to flood hit areas in Rajanpur. The current flood is test for us and we need a better strategy to deal with this challenge, Khan said, adding, Morang and Sawar dams in hill torrents are very much im­portant to avoid floods’ damages in future”. Imran Khan also direct­ed local party representatives to keep in contact with the affectees Imran Khan assured the flood affectees that they would be given full compensation against their losses. The chairman maintained the money de­posited in the relief funds, would be spent on the rehabilitation of the affectees. Earlier, he visit­ed flood hit areas and expressed sympathy with the affectees. On this occasion, Provincial minis­ters Mohsin Khan Leghari, Sardar Husnain Baha­dar, Aon Abbas Bappy, Sardar Nasarullah Khan Daraishak, Farooq Aman Ullah, Sardar Owais Da­raishak, former CM Usman Buzdar and many oth­ers were also present.

Also, Imran Khan on Saturday claimed that his party received Rs 2.3 billion out of Rs5 billion, pledges in response to his flood relief telethon.

Former prime minister Khan also thanked Paki­stanis at home and abroad for donating Rs 2.3 bil­lion so far of their pledged amount. In a twitter post, the PTI chief asked all Pakistani people to de­posit the promised amount forthwith. “I want to thank Pakistanis at home and overseas for donat­ing Rs2.3 billion already in response to my flood re­lief telethon,” he added. In another tweet, PTI chair­man also thanked people of Gujrat for their massive participation in the PTI public gathering. “The ju­noon in the politically aware crowd in Gujrat was witnessed last night,” he stated. “There was unprec­edented women participation. We are watching a soft revolution being unfold in front of us. Exciting times ahead. Thank you Gujrat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan Saturday said he want­ed to educate his supporters about what “jihad” really is because he did not want them to carry out suicide attacks. “I have come to prepare you for ji­had. First, understand what jihad is. If you don’t understand what kind of jihad you’re fighting then you’ll carry out a suicide attack.”