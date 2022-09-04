Indus in high flood at Kotri, water receding at Sukkur, Guddu

Peak flood flow has approached Kotri Barrage in Indus River downstream with above 5,80,000 cusecs water at the barrage.

The water has started receding at upper Sindh barrages in Indus River with low to medium flood at Guddu and medium to high flood at Sukkur Barrage, according to the figures shared by the water authorities.

The water inflow and outflow at Guddu Barrage has been measured 4,84,795 cusecs. The inflow of the river at Sukkur Barrage measured 5,44,650 cusecs.

The river has submerged hundreds of villages in katcha area near Kandhkot, while villagers moving from their homes by boats to safer places.

The water inflow at Kotri Barrage has surged to 5,84,691 cusecs and outflow measured 5,72,436 cusecs.

The canals from Kotri Barrage carrying 12,225 cusecs. The water level is expected to further increase in Indus at Kotri Barrage.

Katcha area at Jamshoro and Kotri has submerged, while the administration has directed the people of the area to evacuate to safer places.

Standing crops at large tracts of agriculture land have also drowned in the flooding.

Indus River water inflow at Tarbela has been 1,760,300 cusecs, while outflow has been 1,45,200 cusecs. The water level at the reservoir has returned to normal.

The water inflow in river at Kalabagh has been 1,81,711 cusecs and discharge measured 1,73,711 cusecs. The water inflow in Indus at Chashma has been 2,28,310 cusecs and discharge measured 2,10,310 cusecs.

The water inflow in river at Taunsa Barrage has been measured 2,18,991 cusecs, while outflow has been 2,09,491 cusecs, according to the water record.