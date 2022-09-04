Staff Reporter

Ismail Rahu visits tent city in Badin

BADIN – Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu here on Saturday visited tent city established for accommodating flood-victims of Khairpur Nathan Shah in a village Muhammad Saleh Chandio near Indus Hospital. Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Badin and Shaheed Fazal Rahu were also accompanied by him. Minister inquired about the problems faced by rain-hit people and directed relevant authorities to provide all facilities to destitute people. Later, he expressed condolences and offered fateha for the children who had died in a mishap in Ameer Shah Sem and assured the bereaved families that the Sindh government was standing shoulder to shoulder with them in extending every possible assistance. The minister also visited medical camp and get details about facilities being provided to the patients.

 

More Stories
Business

Pakistan wasting water worth $10-15 billion every year: Khursheed Shah

Business

Over 1.5m cotton bales reach ginneries

Business

Pakistan can save big by reducing post-harvest crop losses

Business

Farmers advised to cultivate sugarcane crops in September

Business

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

Business

Mobile phones import down 67.46pc in July

Business

US hiring slows sharply in August, joblessness rises

Business

Commercial farming of paulownia tree to help boost economy

Business

PSDF signs contract to train 2,400+ trainees under KSIP

Business

Malaysia becoming hub of higher education, says Yasmin Rashid

1 of 2,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More