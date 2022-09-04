Our Staff Reporter

ITP issue 95,271 tickets to traffic violators during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD    –   The Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) issued 95,271 fine tickets during ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads, in­formed a police spokesman on Saturday.

As per direction of DIG (Ops) Islamabad, he said the special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk and also asked to adopt decent at­titude with road users.

All officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. Directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ICTP educa­tion wing. ICTP’s teams directed to visit educa­tional institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ICTP as traffic volunteers.

Purpose of action against such drivers is to en­sure their own as well as others safety.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Islamabad

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

Islamabad

Imran ‘wants to prepare’ PTI supporters for ‘real Jihad’ to stop suicide attacks

Karachi

Waterborne diseases outbreak in flood-hit Sindh

Karachi

Sindh braces for ‘high flood’ as toll swells with 57 new deaths

Islamabad

Unable to handle climate disaster, Pakistan calls for more aid

1 of 11,561

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More