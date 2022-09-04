Our Staff Reporter

ITP issue 95,271 tickets to traffic violators during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Traffic Police (ICTP) issued 95,271 fine tickets during ongoing year to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.
As per direction of DIG (Ops) Islamabad, he said the special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk and also asked to adopt decent attitude with road users.
All officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city. Directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ICTP education wing.
ICTP’s teams directed to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ICTP as traffic volunteers.
Purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others safety.

