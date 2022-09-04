Our Staff Reporter

Khairpur agri officers suspended over negligence

KHAIRPUR – The Sindh government has suspended a number of agriculture department officers over negligence in the disposal of flood waters, it has been reported on Saturday.
The agriculture department took notice and found that these officers did not use the machinery timely to dispose of floodwaters, which created more problems for already devastated calamity-hit victims.
The suspended officers included: Superintendent Engineer Zaid Hussain, XEN Tube well Division Javed Aftab, Project Director Scarp Amjad Ali, and Assistant Engineer Rohri Canal Saleem Rana Mughal.

