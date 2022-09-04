Lack of leadership

Our leaders have learned nothing from the mistakes of their predecessors. Instead of creating consensus and forging unity in the interest of the people and the country, they struggle to gain self-popularity to win the coming election and give perpetuity to their rule. Those who do not study history are condemned to repeat it. The founder of Pakistan equated bribery with poison.

Unfortunately, his early demise caused a vacuum in the rank and file of his political party. Leaders who followed failed to follow the vision of the Quaid. Instead, they adopted a lifestyle incommunicative with their resources and approached IMF for loans.

Our leaders made pledges to work hard and move ahead and change the lives of citizens but being victims of envy, they could not create a consensus to forge unity for progress across the country. Every leader who assumed power did everything he wished but ignored what was needed for the nation and the country.

RAJA SHAFAATULLAH,

Islamabad.