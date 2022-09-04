Man held for allegedly assaulting daughter

PESHAWAR – Saddar Police Station in Haripur district has nabbed a man for al­legedly raping his daugh­ter and keeping her in captivity for a month.

According to the po­lice authorities, the Sim­lan-de-Negar village’s 21-year-old female resi­dent arrived at the police station on Saturday. Ac­cording to the complain­ant, she was asleep in her bedroom about a month ago when her father, Mu­hammad Sabir, reported­ly forced his way inside at around 7 AM and sex­ually assaulted her.

She claimed that the accused informed her he was getting even be­cause he thought she had helped her older sister elope a few months prior.