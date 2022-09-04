Man held for allegedly assaulting daughter
PESHAWAR – Saddar Police Station in Haripur district has nabbed a man for allegedly raping his daughter and keeping her in captivity for a month.
According to the police authorities, the Simlan-de-Negar village’s 21-year-old female resident arrived at the police station on Saturday. According to the complainant, she was asleep in her bedroom about a month ago when her father, Muhammad Sabir, reportedly forced his way inside at around 7 AM and sexually assaulted her.
She claimed that the accused informed her he was getting even because he thought she had helped her older sister elope a few months prior.