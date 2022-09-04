Man kills father for property in Lodhran

LODHRAN – A man on Saturday clubbed his father Karim Bux to death over a property dispute in Lodhran, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

His family members said that Sohail Ahmad murdered his fa­ther at nighttime and fled the scene.

They told that the accused had also strangulated his mother to death over a prop­erty dispute 10 days ago, and tried to portray it as a natu­ral death. The family mem­bers said that when they pointed fingers at him, he escaped only to return last night (Friday) and killed his father as well.

BODY OF MISSING MINOR GIRL RECOVERED, IGP TAKES NOTICE

The body of a minor girl which went missing a day be­fore was recovered from NLC bypass Juggu Wala area within the jurisdictions of Seetal Marri police station. According to po­lice officials, the body of seven-year-old Amina which had al­legedly abducted on Friday was found from Juggu Wala area.

Upon receiving the infor­mation, the CPO, SSP Opera­tions and other police officials reached the spot. Investigation has started into the incident while the body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy. It is pertinent to mention here that Amina went to a nearby shop but never returned.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the alleged mur­der of a seven-year-old girl and sought report into the incident from RPO Multan. He also di­rected the CPO to form a special team for the early arrest of the accused. He said the accused would be arrested and brought under the law. He directed the senior officers to keep close con­tact with the victim’s family. He said that provision of justice to the victim’s family would be en­sured on priority.

SIX GANGSTERS ARRESTED

Nishatabad police on Satur­day claimed to have arrested six robbers of two gangs and re­covered three motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police conducted raids and ar­rested six dacoits identified as Mohsin, Zaheer Abbas, and Jaffar of Qurban gang, Talha, Younus and Mubeen Arshad of another gang. Police recovered Rs400,000 in cash, illegal weapons, mobile phones and other valuables from their possession. The outlaws were wanted by the police in a number of dacoity, robbery, theft and other cases. Further investi­gation was underway.

SEVEN BOOKED FOR STEALING OIL

Thikriwala police have regis­tered a case against seven peo­ple on the charge of stealing oil from Parco pipeline near Chak No.275-JB. Police on Saturday said that Assistant Security Of­ficer (ASO) Parco Riaz Ahmad lodged a complaint, alleging that seven accused including Ghulam Sarwar and others dug a tunnel in Chak 275-JB and stole huge quantity of oil from Parco Pipe­line by fixing clamp on it.

On the report, police have registered a case against the ac­cused. Further investigation was underway.

FOUR HELD WITH NARCOTICS

Police on Saturday arrested four drug peddlers and recov­ered narcotics from their pos­session in Sargodha. During the ongoing drive against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested M Akram, Sohail, Gulzar and Shahid and recov­ered 2.5-kg hashish and 35 li­ters liquor from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.