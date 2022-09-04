Manchhar Lake cut: Army, Rangers deployed to assist civil administration

A day after the water level in Sindh’s Manchhar Lake rose to a “dangerous level”, a cut was made in the water body’s dyke on Sunday to release pressure while Pakistan Army and Rangers personnel were deployed to assist the civil administration.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that the cut to the lake was administered on Sunday to save Sehwan from flooding.

The cut will affect Wahar, Jafarabad, Deobak, Arazi, and Channai, and other UCs, he added.

The move will impact 125,000 people and dozens of villages will be flooded. However, a large number of local residents in the area have been evacuated.

Officials emphasised that the water level in Manchar Lake had risen to a dangerous level and the measure was taken to save cities.

It merits mention that the death toll from devastating floods in Pakistan has reached 1290 as the country grapples with a relief and rescue operation of near unprecedented scale.

Record monsoon rains and melting glaciers in northern mountains brought floods that have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,290 people. Over 540,000 houses have been destroyed and more than 700,000 animals have been killed.

Large parts of the country remain submerged, particularly the provinces of Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.