Mehmood Achakzai visits flood affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA – Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday visited the flood affected areas of the province. The PKMAP chairman during his visit to Hana Orak, a famous tourist point and its adjacent areas met with the calamity-stricken people.

The flood-hit people informed PKMAP chairman about the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in suburbs of Quetta.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused billions of rupee losses to the people of Hana and its adjoining areas as over hundred houses were razed to ground while orchards of ap­ple and other fruits were completely destroyed.