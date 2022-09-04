Staff Reporter

Mehmood Achakzai visits flood affected areas of Balochistan

QUETTA   –   Pashtunkhwa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai on Saturday visited the flood affected areas of the province. The PKMAP chairman during his visit to Hana Orak, a famous tourist point and its adjacent areas met with the calamity-stricken people.

The flood-hit people informed PKMAP chairman about the devastating floods that wreaked havoc in suburbs of Quetta.

The heavy rains and flash floods caused billions of rupee losses to the people of Hana and its adjoining areas as over hundred houses were razed to ground while orchards of ap­ple and other fruits were completely destroyed.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Coronavirus

Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

National

Educational institutions to reopen in Balochistan from Sept 5

National

Pakistan Railways to receive high-speed passenger coaches from China

Islamabad

President urges politicians to prioritise flood relief activities

Lahore

Govt committed to flood-hit people’s rehabilitation: CM

Lahore

Ch Rahmat Ali Memorial Trust Girls High School helping flood victims

Lahore

Centre, provinces working in unison for flood victims relief, says Governor

Islamabad

Economic self-reliance is real freedom, Miftah responds to Tarin

Karachi

Shaukat Tarin claims his leaked audio-tape was tempered

Islamabad

Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

1 of 10,091

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More