Met Office predicts more rains from today till Sept 6

Rain-wind/thundershower (isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab and Gilgit Baltistan while hot and humid weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted that monsoon currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country which subsequently cause rain-wind/ thundershowers with isolated heavy falls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Islamabad, Northern Punjab, and Gilgit Baltistan & AJK from Sept 3 (Saturday) to Sept 6 (Tuesday).

Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhang and Faisalabad from Saturday (night) to Tuesday.

Also, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Malakand, Bajaur, Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Kohat and Waziristan may receive Rain-wind/thundershower (with isolated heavy falls) on Sunday and Monday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to continue in Sindh, Balochistan and south Punjab during next three to four days. Rawlakot Rawala Kot city is experiencing heavy rainfall inundating low-lying areas.

Lahore There is no rain prediction in Lahore metropolis in the next 24 hours. Synoptic Situation Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating central and upper parts of the country and likely to strengthen from tonight.

Saturday Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most plain areas of the country.

However, rain-wind/thundershower is expected at isolated places in Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and northeast Punjab.

Past 24 Hour WeatherHot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Rainfall: Rawalakot 06 and Narowal 02. Today’s Recorded Highest Maximum Temperature’s (°C): Noor Pur Thal 42, Nokkundi and Chilas 41.