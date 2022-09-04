Multi-layered crisis amid political wrangling

ISLAMABAD – The horrify­ing picture of unprece­dented‘Mon­ster Monsoon’ in Pakistan, inundating one-third area, is yet to surface despite the ‘known massive damages’ so far. A damaging spell of rain is in the forecast of the Meteoro­logical Department, which is feared to create more trouble in the most devastating province Sindh due to ravishing floods.

The multi-layered crisis due to floods affected all the sec­tors such as Health, Education, Food Insecurity, Protection and Human Rights and Water Sanitation, which has compelled the government to appeal for another IMF loan solely for vic­tims of floods.The political experts believed that the unity be­tween centre and provinces to jointly handle the worrying situ­ation, worsening with each passing day, is the need of the hour. The unexpected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent tirade against PTI’s Chief Imran Khan is clearly speaking non-accep­tance of each other in any matter including a joint effort for flood-victims.

On the other hand, it is clearly reflecting from the political speeches of Imran Khan against the PDM, in a country currently witnessing a national disaster that he was not in a mood for any reconciliation, they viewed.

The UN’s reports over the floods in different areas revealed that devastating impact of floods in the country. The rescue and relief efforts by the Pakistan government may be able to save the flood victims from drowning but the risk of water-borne dis­ease outbreaks due to damaged wash facilities and contaminat­ed water and mosquito-borne diseases due to stagnating water is alarming. The high levels of physical constraints are being feared due to increasing number of roads and bridges damaged, hampering needs assessments and response.

The catastrophic recent floods, which have cleared away land equivalent to the size of the country of the UK, may create a more troubling situation for an estimated 6, 50,000 pregnant women. As the UNFPA claims many of these women lack ac­cess to the healthcare facilities and support they need to deliv­er their children safely.

It may be also mentioned here that the country has been wit­nessing the highest maternal mortality ratios.

The floods have been estimated to severely damaged Paki­stan’s crumbling healthcare infrastructure.