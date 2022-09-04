N-65 Quetta-Sibi National Highway reopened for traffic

With restoration of highway, delivery of goods, economic activities will be resumed.

QUETTA – The National Highway (N-65) connecting Balochistan to Sindh province through Quet­ta-Sibi-Jacobabad route has been reopened for traffic, of­ficial sources said on Saturday.

The Bibi Nani Pinjra Bridge on the National Highway was washed out by the recent heavy rains and flood water. Traffic between Quetta and Sibi was suspended for the past several days due to the bridge being washed away. On the direc­tives of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Cap­tain (retd) Muhammad Khur­ram Agha along with member NHA and his entire team have been in the area for the past one week to supervise the re­pair efforts and restore the highway. With the day and night efforts of chairman NHA and his team, the alternative route was constructed. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudus Bizenjo expressed his satisfac­tion and happiness on the res­toration of the national high­way. “With the restoration of the highway, delivery of goods and economic activities will be resumed,” CM said. The chief minister has also issued direc­tives to deputy commissioner Kachhi to deploy Levies Force to regularise the flow of traffic on the alternative route.