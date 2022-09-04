Staff Reporter

No negligence in relief works to be tolerated: Wassan

SUKKUR-  Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Agriculture Manzoor Hussain Wassan has said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had given clear instructions to ensure all possible necessary facilities to the flood affected people, adding that no negligence in rescue and relief works would be tolerated. During inspection of relief work in Khairpur on Saturday, Wassan said at least 522 people have been died and 21,885 injured, while101,901 livestock have also been killed due to the rain or flooding, saying that 1,455,251 houses have also been damaged and 10,539,130 people had been displaced. He told that the standing crops on 3,173,383 acres have been destroyed and 670,602 people have already been shifted to the relief camps.

