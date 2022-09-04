Ongoing uplift projects to be completed on time: Yawar

ATTOCK – MPA Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari has said that ongoing development projects costing billions of rupees will be completed timely while new development projects will also be started in Attock.

The purpose is to facilitate the people of his constituency. He said this while talking to newsmen in Attock. Focalperson PTI Attock Syed Khawar Abbas Bukhari was also present on the occasion. Yawar Bukhari said mother and child hospital is under-construction which will have state-of-the-art facilities and certainly mother and child mortality rate will be controlled as both will have better health facilities.

Yawar Bukhari said Haji Shah carpet road when completed will facilitate thousands of people of the area. He said in Attock a considerable number of schools have been upgraded to elementary and secondary level under Insaf School Program.

Bukhari while replying about new projects said that Sojhanda Bagh Neelab road having length of 19 km will be carpeted at the cost of Rs 280 million and work on this project will be started soon.