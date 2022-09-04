APP

Over 1.5m cotton bales reach ginneries

MULTAN – Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 1.5 million or exactly 15,39,710 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till September 1, registering decrease of 14.04 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year.
According to a fortnightly report of Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Saturday, over 1.4 million or 14,04,254 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 0.7 million or 7,03, 993 bales registering a surplus of 29.09 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 1,58,650 bales.
Sindh generated over 0.8 million or 8,35,717 bales registering decrease of 32.92 pc as compared to corresponding period of last year when arrivals were recorded 12,45,782 bales. Textile mills bought 13,24,769 bales while exporters and TCP didn’t buy during the cotton season 2022-23.
Sanghar district of Sindh topped with cotton arrival figure of 6,12,056 bales followed by Vehari district of Punjab with 1,03,257 bales. Total 392 ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly 2,14,951 cotton bales unsold stock was available in ginning factories.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan wasting water worth $10-15 billion every year: Khursheed Shah

Business

Pakistan can save big by reducing post-harvest crop losses

Business

Farmers advised to cultivate sugarcane crops in September

Business

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

Business

Mobile phones import down 67.46pc in July

Business

US hiring slows sharply in August, joblessness rises

Business

Commercial farming of paulownia tree to help boost economy

Business

PSDF signs contract to train 2,400+ trainees under KSIP

Business

Malaysia becoming hub of higher education, says Yasmin Rashid

Business

TCL Electronics holds international press conference at IFA 2022 in Berlin

1 of 4,145

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More