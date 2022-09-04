Pakistan Pavilion set up in China Int’l Fair for Trade in Services

A Pakistan National Pavilion being set up in the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) for the first time, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Sunday.

The 2022 CIFTIS witnessed the flourishing business of these Pakistani merchants.

With this platform, they are logging their growing appetite for the Chinese market.

“How about this necklace? It’s more stunning than the former one. Yep dear all from Pakistan! Quality ones!” In front of the Pakistani jewelry stall stands a Chinese buyer who is in a video call with his wife, holding his mobile phone to shoot the gems shining in the booth.

“It’s the very first time I participate in CIFTIS. This year we are looking to understand more about the Beijing market,” Pakistani jeweler Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry told CEN.

He is also the founder of WINZA from Pakistani gemstone firm Cosmo Enterprises PvT. Ltd. Shanghai, the first stop for this Pakistani brand to shine in China, nourished its business and now, next destination – “next year we plan to open our next retail store in Beijing.”

Muhammad Kamil Khan, CEO of Pak Link Enterprises, has been participating in the fair for two consecutive years.

He told the reporter that his stall to showcase high-end Pakistani handicrafts is much bigger than last year.

For the 2022 CIFTIS he applied for two stalls in different exhibition areas to exhibit quality onyx handicrafts and wood carving handicrafts to Chinese customers.

Khan, who has been in the industry since 2012, got his own key to success. “Our design is specially made for Chinese customers, and they like it a lot,” he said.

Likewise, Chaudhry, who has been living in China for more than a decade, knows it well when it comes to doing business in China.

“We are cooperating with Chinese e-commerce giants like Tmall and Jingdong to make our way in Shanghai. I think digital payment is the future of payments in China.”

“There are many countries coming to this fair and showcasing their most influential products and services, so I reckon it a good chance to explore more in the Chinese market,” Aqeel Ahmed Chaudhry further said, adding that he expects more bilateral cooperation in the coming future.