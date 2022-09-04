News Desk

Pakistan reports 228 coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Sunday has recorded three Covid-19-related deaths and 228 fresh pandemic cases during the last 24 hours, the National Institute of Health (NIH).

According to statistics issued by National Institute of Health (NIH), a total of 19,041 Covid-19 diagnostic tests were conducted, of which 228 samples came back positive.

Meanwhile, three more patients succumbed to the Covid-19 during the same period. Following the detection of new cases, the positivity ratio stood at 1.20 per cent.

The NIH, in the statement, said almost 114 coronavirus patients were being treated in the Intensive Care Units (ICU) across the country at different medical facilities.

It is pertinent to mention here that a total of over 1.5 million Covid-19 cases have been reported in Pakistan so far, while the total number of coroanvirus-related deaths has reached 30,581.

