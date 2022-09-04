PM assures ‘all-out support’ to Sindh CM
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday assured Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and rehabilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.
During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affected populace in the province. The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to support the flood victims and also appreciated the efforts of the Sindh chief minister and Sindh government in the relief and rehabilitation activities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected people. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the government decided to get Prime Minister Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private audit firm of global standing to ensure transparency.
In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “As per my commitment to ensure transparency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Relief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing.”
“They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent. The audit reports will be made public,” he added.
Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated all the relevant authorities for making efforts to restore the essential services in the flood-affected areas across the country.
On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said that despite of the heaviest odds, all the concerned departments including National Highway Authority (NHA), power distribution and supply companies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other federal departments had done ‘amazing work’ by largely rehabilitated the damaged infrastructure.