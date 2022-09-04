PM assures ‘all-out support’ to Sindh CM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif Saturday as­sured Sindh Chief Minis­ter Syed Murad Ali Shah of all-out support of the federal government in the relief and reha­bilitation efforts of the flood-affected people.

During a telephonic conversation, the prime minister was informed about the latest relief and rehabilitation efforts for the flood-affect­ed populace in the province. The prime minister stressed that no efforts should be spared to sup­port the flood victims and also appreciated the ef­forts of the Sindh chief minister and Sindh govern­ment in the relief and rehabilitation activities, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ex­pressed his gratitude to the prime minister and the federal government for their concerns and support for the flood-affected people and assured that they would not disappoint the affected peo­ple. Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said the government decided to get Prime Minis­ter Flood Relief Fund audited by Accountant Gen­eral Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) and a private au­dit firm of global standing to ensure transparency.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “As per my commitment to ensure transpar­ency, Government has decided to get PM Flood Re­lief Fund audited by AGPR & a private audit firm of global standing.”

“They will audit all incoming & outgoing funds including where & how the money is spent. The audit reports will be made public,” he added.

Also, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday appreciated all the relevant authorities for mak­ing efforts to restore the essential services in the flood-affected areas across the country.

On his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister said that despite of the heaviest odds, all the concerned departments including National Highway Author­ity (NHA), power distribution and supply com­panies, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and other federal departments had done ‘amazing work’ by largely rehabilitated the dam­aged infrastructure.