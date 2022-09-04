PM Shehbaz in Balochistan to visit flood, rain hit areas

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is on his visit to Balochistan to review the restoration work of flood-affected road and railway infrastructure on Sunday.

The PM will visit the Kachhi district of the province and review the work underway for the restoration of the damage caused by the unprecedented floods.

Meanwhile, the Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Khurram Agha gave a detailed briefing to the PM during an aerial view of the damaged railway bridge in Bibi Nani and the restoration work on Pinjra bridge which was completely swept away by the floods.