PM Shehbaz thanks President Xi Jinping for assistance of RMB 400 million for flood affectees

ISLAMABAD    –    Prime Minis­ter Shehbaz Sharif Satur­day expressed gratitude to President of China Xi Jinping for assistance package of RMB 400 million for flood affectees in Pakistan.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “Highly grateful to H.E. President Xi Jinping for Chinese assistance package of RMB 400 mil­lion, up from initial RMB 100 million, for flood victims in Pakistan.”

“This is a reflection of our unique bond of friend­ship. This support will help provide much needed relief to the people,” he added.

