PM urges UNICEF, global agencies to help Pakistan

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday urged the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and other global agencies to support Pakistan as the climate-induced calamities had adversely affected the country’s children.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said over 400 children were dead in recent floods which make up one-third of the overall death toll.

The children were exposed to a greater risk of water-borne diseases, he added.

“As Pakistan battles one of the worst climate-induced calamities, among the most adversely affected are children. With over 400 dead, they make up one third of overall death toll. Now they are at even greater risk of water-borne diseases. UNICEF & other global agencies should help,” the prime minister posted.

