Police arrest 4 culprits involved in torturing man in Choha Syedan Shah

RAWALPINDI- Police have arrested as many as four culprits involved in sodomising a man and placing him under torture in Moza Aara, a suburb of Choha Syedan Shah, informed RPO Rawalpindi spokesman on Saturday.

Following the directions of RPO Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmer, the culprits were held by a special team of officials of Police Station (PS) Choha Syedan Shah under command of DPO Chakwal Muhammad Bin Ashraf, he said. The investigators have also obtained physical remand of the accused while raids are being carried out to arrest the other suspects, he mentioned.

Earlier, First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against nine accused including a woman with PS Choha Syedan Shah on complaint of victim Mudassir Ali, resident of Aara.

According to contents of FIR, victim Muddasir Ali told police that he is a farmer by profession and wanted to marry a widow Shumaila Zawar with consent of her family.

He added Shumaila called him to her home on 28/8/2022 to discuss some issues regarding upcoming marriage. He alleged that he reached her house at 7:45pm and knocked the door when Nasir, Khalid, Saqib, Luqman Manzoor, Nauman Manzoor, Musawar Hussain and Yasir Riaz, who all were equipped with sticks, caught him and started torturing mercilessly. He added he was dragged inside the house and locked in a room where Nasir and Luqman sexually assaulted him. Later, the victim told police that the troika tortured him mercilessly. He said Shumaila tried to save him from the gang but she was also beaten by them. After committing crime, the accused managed to escape from the scene, the applicant said.

Police registered a case and began an investigation.