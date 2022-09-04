Police arrest suspect involved in stealing vehicles’ batteries

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected member of a criminal gang involved in stealing batteries from the vehicles. The SHO Qasimabad police station Aslam Pervez Abro informed here on Saturday that the arrested suspect, whose identity had not been disclosed, led the police to a quarter where the stolen batteries were kept. The SHO said they recovered dozens of batteries from the place and immediately returned 10 of those batteries to the owners. He said the police started investigation of that crime after receiving many complaints from the citizens about the theft of the batteries. The SHO expressed hope that more suspects belonging to the gang would be rounded up with more recoveries of the stolen batteries.