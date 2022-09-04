Staff Reporter

Police arrest suspect involved in stealing vehicles’ batteries

HYDERABAD – The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected member of a criminal gang involved in stealing batteries from the vehicles. The SHO Qasimabad police station Aslam Pervez Abro informed here on Saturday that the arrested suspect, whose identity had not been disclosed, led the police to a quarter where the stolen batteries were kept. The SHO said they recovered dozens of batteries from the place and immediately returned 10 of those batteries to the owners. He said the police started investigation of that crime after receiving many complaints from the citizens about the theft of the batteries. The SHO expressed hope that more suspects belonging to the gang would be rounded up with more recoveries of the stolen batteries.

More Stories
Business

Pakistan wasting water worth $10-15 billion every year: Khursheed Shah

Business

Over 1.5m cotton bales reach ginneries

Business

Pakistan can save big by reducing post-harvest crop losses

Business

Farmers advised to cultivate sugarcane crops in September

Business

Over 23pc surplus witnessed in Pak-US trade: SBP

Business

Mobile phones import down 67.46pc in July

Business

US hiring slows sharply in August, joblessness rises

Business

Commercial farming of paulownia tree to help boost economy

Business

PSDF signs contract to train 2,400+ trainees under KSIP

Business

Malaysia becoming hub of higher education, says Yasmin Rashid

1 of 2,035

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More