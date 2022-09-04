Political leadership should help flood victims instead of locking horns: JI acting chief

Rawalpindi-Acting chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Liaquat Baloch on Saturday said that the political leadership should help the flood victims instead of locking horns with each other by organising a series of public meetings.

He claimed the recent floods left more than 350 million people homeless besides destroying roads, bridges, schools, mosques, hospitals, hotels and other infrastructure, something more horrible than the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods.

“JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation are standing with flood victims as they consider it their utmost job and duty,” he said while addressing a presser at Al-Ikram Building near Mareer Chowk.

He was flanked by JI Rawalpindi Ameer Syed Arif Sherazi, JI North Punjab Ameer Dr Salim, Iqbal Khan, Syed Uzair Hamid, Khalid Mehmood Mirza, President Al-Khidmat Foundation North Punjab Rizwan Ahmed, Ch Munir Ahmed former MPA Muhammad Hanif Ch, Secretary Information Malik Muhammad Azam and Taj Abbasi.

Addressing media men, JI Acting Chief Liaquat Baloch said that monsoon spell has wreaked havoc across the country and the nation is making donations with big hearts for rehabilitation of flood victims. He said that JI had also limited its political activities and teams have been sent to flood affected areas for providing food and other facilities to those whose houses and animals were swept away by flash floods. “JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation have also set up flood relief camps in various parts of country and were dispatching trucks loaded with daily use items to flood affected areas,” he said adding that JI is committed to ensure the countrymen that its volunteers would not leave their brothers, sisters, children and elderly people.

Coming hard on rulers and political parties, Liaquat Baloch said that no action is being taken against corrupt elements. He said that the people were fed up of the looting spree of rulers and political leaders. He said the recent floods played havoc in many areas, whereas the rulers and political leadership are busy settling scores with each other.

“JI and Al-Khidmat Foundation are with flood affected people in this time of need. We have provided relief items to homeless people worth Rs 6 billion so far,” said JI acting Ameer Pakistan Liaquat Baloch.

On the occasion, Al-Khidmat Foundation and JI Rawalpindi donated Rs 10 million cheque to Liaquat Baloch for helping out the flood affected people of Pakistan.

