Power division directs discos to implement FAC exemption for 300 units

Power division has written letters to the distribution companies and K-Electric to implement Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s exemption regarding fuel adjustment charges (FAC) on electricity bills upto 300 units.

The power division in its letter said that the non-protected household consumers receiving power bills for upto 300 units are given relief on FCA. It directed the companies to refrain from receiving the fuel adjustment charges in August bills.

It however, said that these charges will be collected in installments which will include recovery of Rs1.65 per unit for the six months under the FCA.

“The amount paid under fuel adjustment should be accommodated in electricity bills for September,” the power division said and directed the DISCOs and K-Electric to issue revised bills and extend dates for their payment.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the exemption for fuel adjustment charges (FAC) in August’s billing to consumers using 300 units of electricity.

Addressing a meeting of party lawmakers in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the coalition government in first phase announced an exemption to power users consuming 200 units which has now extended to 300 units.

 

