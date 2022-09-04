Power supply restoration work in flood hit areas underway

MULTAN – Power Division Federal Joint Sec­retary Ahmad Taimoor Nasir said that electricity restoration work was underway in flood-affected ar­eas on war footing basis.

“Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the resto­ration of power supply and reports are being submitted to him on daily basis” he expressed these views while checking the electricity res­toration work in the flood-hit areas of Taunsa Sharif.

Electricity supply from 81 grid sta­tions was affected due to flood across the country out of which 46 grid sta­tions’ supply had been restored.

Ahmad Taimoor informed that initially 881 feeders of 11-kV in the four provinces were affected by monsoon rains and floods, which affected the supply of electricity to 9,75,000 consumers, but so far, 475 feeders had been restored out of these affected feeders, resulting in electricity supply to consumers 70,600 had been restored.

To prevent the electrocution inci­dents in flood-affected areas, electric­ity supply had not been started from 35 grid stations including 25 of Balo­chistan, five Sindh and five of KPK. He said that two transmission lines of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) of 220-kV, Sibi to Quetta and Dadu to Khuzdar were af­fected by floods and rains.

The work on Dadu to Khuzdar transmission line would be com­pleted by tomorrow while Sibi to Quetta transmission line, whose 10 towers collapsed, is expected to be completed by September 10.

General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani said that restoration of electricity in the flood affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur has been started.