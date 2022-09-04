PR to introduce two new railcars between Lahore, Rawalpindi

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways is going to introduce two new railcars between Lahore and Rawalpindi from September 5 to facilitate the passengers. PR sources said here on Saturday that on the direction of Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, the first 109-Up non-stop railcar will leave from Lahore on September 5 at 7:30 pm and reach Rawalpindi at 11:40 pm; while 110-Down railcar will set journey from Rawalpindi at 7:30 p.m. and reach Lahore at 11:40 p.m. The second railcar (117-Up) will start its operation from September 06 which will depart from Lahore at 5:00 am and reach Rawalpindi at 9:25 am by making stopover at Gujranwala and Jehlum, while 118-Down railcar will leave Rawalpindi for Lahore at 5:00 am and will conclude its journey at 9:25 a.m.