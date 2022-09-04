President urges politicians to prioritise flood relief activities
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that political activities and engaging the public on national discourse and issues confronted by the nation is also an important way to motivate and encourage the public to play their role in mitigating the effects of the calamities faced by the nation.
In an official statement released by the Presidency, Arif Alvi referred without naming to PTI chief public meetings in Gujrat and Bahawalpur which were addressed by PTI chief Imran Khan. “Politics and floods are not a zero sum situation,” the President said.
Ruling coalition leaders criticised PTI chief for holding public meetings at a time when nation is facing unprecedented floods
The President once again called upon the leaders and politicians to do their best to further accelerate their efforts to mobilise the international community and national resources and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities, continue economic repair and mobilise philanthropic response to alleviate the sufferings of the flood victims across the country.