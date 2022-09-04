President urges politicians to prioritise flood relief activities

ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi on Saturday said that politi­cal activities and engag­ing the public on nation­al discourse and issues confronted by the nation is also an important way to motivate and encour­age the public to play their role in mitigating the effects of the calam­ities faced by the nation.

In an official statement released by the Presi­dency, Arif Alvi referred without naming to PTI chief public meetings in Gujrat and Bahawalpur which were addressed by PTI chief Imran Khan. “Politics and floods are not a zero sum situation,” the President said.

Ruling coalition lead­ers criticised PTI chief for holding public meet­ings at a time when na­tion is facing unprece­dented floods

The President once again called upon the leaders and politicians to do their best to further accelerate their efforts to mobilise the international community and national resources and the people of Pakistan to prioritise relief activities, continue economic repair and mo­bilise philanthropic re­sponse to alleviate the sufferings of the flood vic­tims across the country.