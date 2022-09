Prices of onions, tomatoes fall after trucks arrive in Pakistan

KARACHI – Prices of onions and tomatoes have declined in wholesale market following the arrival of trucks carrying the vegetables from Iran and Afghanistan.

According to details, the prices of onion and tomatoes have witnessed a sharp decline after trucks carrying the vegetables arrived in Pakistan. Almost 70 trucks of onion and 50 tomatoes have arrived from Iran and Afghanistan.

Following the arrival, the prices of onion and tomatoes decreased by Rs100 and Rs120 in vegetable market, respectively. In the wholesale market, onion was being sold at Rs50 per kg while tomatoes at Rs 100 to Rs 110 per kg.

The Ministry of Commerce in a session last Tuesday decided to import onions and tomatoes from Afghanistan and Iran to control soaring prices of the commodities in the country after flooding damaged the crops in the country.

“The country will face shortage of onions and tomatoes in the next three months,” the meeting was informed in a briefing. “Current flooding has damaged crops and a shortage and hike in prices is expected,” the participants briefed.

Commerce Minister Naveed Qamar on Wednesday told the Senate committee on commerce that the government has not yet decided about import of onions and tomatoes from neighboring India.

“The vegetables will be imported through private companies from Iran and Afghanistan and the government will act as facilitator,” Naveed Qamar said.

“The decision with regard to import from India will be taken after consultation with stakeholders,” minister said.