Pride of Performance Award to Balochistan artist Amanullah Nasar hailed

QUETTA – The social and political leaders on Saturday hailed the confer­ring of the pride of performance award on Balochistan’s re­nowned artist, writer and pro­ducer Amanullah Khan Nasar.

Amanullah Nasar was con­ferred President’s Pride of Per­formance Award for art and cul­ture category.

The social and political lead­ers including Abdul Razaq Khan, Muzamil Khan, Ajmal Khan, Aimal Khan, Rafique Jatak and Sadiq Bangulzai in a statement issued here congratulated Balo­chistan’s veteran artist Amanul­lah Nasar for receiving the prestigious award. “Amanullah Khan Nasar, through his skills of writing, acting and production contributed to the welfare and uplift of the society,” they said.

He always highlighted the evil of the society by using art and writing skill bestowed by the Al­mighty to him.