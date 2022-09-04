PTI’s Zulfi Bukhari renounces British citizenship

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari has announced renouncing his British cit­izenship, saying that he will fight alongside former prime minister and party head, Imran Khan for his party’s “real freedom movement”.

Taking to reporters here at a local hotel, Bukhari said that he had received a certification of renun­ciation of British nationality from the UK authori­ties in the month of August.

“From now onwards, I am only a Pakistani citi­zen. I hold no passport or visa of any foreign coun­try. I will live and die in Pakistan,” he said while sharing the certificate of renunciation of British citizenship issued by the UK authorities. He said that he would only stand by Khan in his struggle to get “real freedom” for the country.

It is likely that Bukhari, who is a close aide to Khan, would contest next election on a seat of Na­tional Assembly from his home constituency in At­tock – a reason to renunciate British citizenship.

Zulfi Bukhari, the former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis during PTI regime, said that people all over the world used to spend billions of rupees only to get British citizen­ship or passport and many political leaders lived in self-exile or get political asylum in the UK to get nationality of the country. “God has given me an opportunity to serve my country,” he said, adding that he should have given up the UK citizenship four years ago. He said that some people spread rumours that he would flee abroad soon after PTI lost power. “I stand by Imran Khan in difficult time and would live here only as a Pakistani citizen.