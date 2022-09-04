PU announces ‘special exam’ for students of flood-hit areas

LAHORE – Punjab University’s De­partment of Examinations has decided that stu­dents belonging to the flood-hit areas of the coun­try might skip Sept 22 examination and appear in the special examination starting from October 10.

According to a notification, issued here on Sat­urday, students belonging to flood-hit regions of the country, who do not wish to appear in the examination, commencing from Sept 9m due to floods in their native areas, will have to submit a written consent via email at dce2.exams@pu.edu.pk. Candidates must attach scanned copy of the roll number slip and the national identity card to prove their address and permanent district for eli­gibility. Students who apply for exemption will be allowed to resit in the special examination in Oc­tober. MA/MSc Part-I, Part-II Annual 2022, Asso­ciate Degree in Commerce Part-I, II Annual 2022, BS 5th Semester, Fall Semester Examination 2021 and LLB (3 Year) Part-I, Part-II & Part-III and LLB (5 Year) Part-I, Part-II, Part-III, Part-IV and Part-V Annual 2022 are scheduled to start from Sept 9.