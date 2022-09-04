Our Staff Reporter

RDA arranges anti-dengue walk

Rawalpindi-An awareness walk was organised by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) in connection with the anti-dengue campaign here on Saturday, informed a spokesman of civic body.
He said that on the directions of the Chairman RDA Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and Director General (DG) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the RDA has been holding continuous awareness walks in connection with anti-dengue campaign and distributing pamphlets on dengue awareness and prevention and housekeeping among citizens on Murree Road Rawalpindi.
In addition, the pamphlets about dengue awareness and prevention were distributed among the passersby on Murree Road Rawalpindi.
DG RDA has urged the respected citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in the open spaces and corners of the house, especially keeping an eye on plant pots and water coolers.
He advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly.
He directed the RDA officers and officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in office premises. He said the drainage system has been inspected.
Director Admin and Finance RDA Asif Mehmood Janjua, Deputy Director Finance Khawaja Arshad Javed, Deputy Director Admin Iftikhar Ali, Deputy Director Building Control Atif Mehmood, Deputy Director IT Dawood Khalid and other RDA officers and staff participated in the anti-dengue awareness campaign walk.

