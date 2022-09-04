Rimsha maintains dominance in 4th FGA Ladies Golf

Lahore – The three-round 4th FGA Ladies Golf Championship for Yasmin Mubarik Cup exclusively for Ladies entered the culminating phase at the enchanting Islamabad Golf Course with final round 18 holes scheduled to be contested today (Sunday).

At the end of the second round the first round, pace setter Rimsha Ijaz of Defence Raya Golf Club again entwines the top position on the leaderboard and looks set to surface as the dexterous one in the Category A Competition of this national ladies event. Starting the second day after an assertive show in the first round when Rimsha managed to have a commanding presence as a leader, Rimsha persevered with her level headed progress and made evident her intent to attain ultimate realization when the championship concludes today.

With a second-round score of gross 76 and a two-round aggregate of 150, she is three strokes ahead of golfing rival Aaniya Farooq of Airmen Golf Course Karachi and enjoys a six-stroke advantage over another dynamic and energetic adversary Hamna Amjad of PAF Skyview. The final round today will definitely be a show of technical golfing and competitive surge will be unnerving. A few others hoping to cause an impact will be Parkha Ijaz, placed at a score of 158 and Ana James Gill who is eager to play a dazzling round in the final 18 holes.

As for Parkha Ijaz, she certainly improved her performance in the second round and played with more composure and self-assurance and as against her first-round score of 85, she carded a round of 73 on the second day, which stands out as the best round of the day.

In the segment bearing handicap in the range 14-24, the formidable one is Jasia Tasawar of Rawalpindi Golf Club. She is ahead of her rivals with a score of gross 82. Placed second is Uzma Khurshid of Lahore Gymkhana Golf Club and her score is gross 84. Zeenat Ayesha of Islamabad is at 88 followed by Hussain Bano of Rawalpindi at 90. In the handicap range 25-36, the prominent competitor is Shazmina Khan at 91 while Fouzia Shahid is at 94 and Zarmina Khan at 98.