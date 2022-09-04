Anadolu

Serena Williams eliminated from US Open after losing to Tomljanovic

World number 45 Ajla Tomljanovic has defeated Serena Williams 2-1 to advance to the fourth round of the US Open.

Tomljanovic of Australia won the third stage match that lasted three hours and five minutes with sets of 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

With this victory, the Australian player qualified for the fourth round of the US Open for the first time.

Williams, who ranked 413th in the world, has won 23 Grand Slam titles, including six US Open, in women’s singles.

Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia, Alison Riske-Amritraj, and Liudmila Samsonova advanced to the next stage after beating their opponents.

In the men’s singles, reigning champion Daniil Medvedev defeated Wu Yibing in straight sets, 3-0, and moved to the fourth round.

Casper Ruud, Pablo Carreno Busta, Nick Kyrgios, Karen Khachanov, and Corentin Moutet qualified for the Round of 16 in New York.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Asia Cup 2022: Archrivals Pakistan, India to clash again in Dubai

Newspaper

I’m enjoying bowling with Naseem: Haris

Newspaper

Rimsha maintains dominance in 4th FGA Ladies Golf

Newspaper

Sri Lanka record blistering win against Afghanistan

Newspaper

Serena bows out; Medvedev sets up round of 16 clash against Kyrgios

Newspaper

1st Intra-Academy U-14 Futsal C’ship from tomorrow

Newspaper

Chelsea come from behind to beat West Ham 2-1

Sports

Matteo Berrettini eliminates former champ Andy Murray at 2022 US Open

Newspaper

Pakistan cruise into Super Four after record win against Hong Kong

Newspaper

Nadal wins ugly US Open match against Fognini

1 of 2,026

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More