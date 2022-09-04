Sindh braces for ‘high flood’ as toll swells with 57 new deaths
Khanpur dam spillways opened to release extra water n Water level continues to rise in rivers, reservoirs.
KARACHI/ MIRPUR/ KHANPUR – A high flood of 560,000 cusecs will pass through Kotri Barrage late Saturday, the Sukkur Barrage control room in-charge said on Saturday, with the undeterred water causing widespread devastation and fatalities in different areas of the country.
Kotri Barrage lies on the Indus River between Jamshoro and Hyderabad in Sindh, where the situation has been bleak ever since the flooding started last month.
Sukkur Barrage was in high flood as the reservoir received flows of 600,000 cusecs of water from Taunsa Barrage, said the official.
He maintained that 29,000 cuscs of water had been added to the reservoir during the past 24 hours. In view of the expected flood, all the canals originating from the barrage have been closed for an unspecified period, he added. Flow of 559,998 cusecs was recorded upstream at the Kotri Barrage, while the downstream flow was 559,998 cusecs, said the official.
The high flood was heading towards Kotri Barrage, he added.
As per the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Kotri Barrage had an inflow of 513,669 cusecs upstream and 503,464 cusecs downstream at 6am today.
Nearly 57 people have died in the last 24 hours as floods continue to ravage the country, according to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Of the total figure, 38 alone lost their lives in Sindh, 17 in KP and one each in Balochistan and AJK, said the NDMA.
The overall death toll from the devastating floods, which have affected millions across the country, has crossed the 1,200 mark. In today’s report, the FFD said that River Indus at Guddu and Sukkur is at a high flood level, while at the Taunsa and River Kabul at Nowshera, the level is low.
The FFD also forecast a fresh trough of the westerly wave lying over Northeast Afghanistan and adjoining areas. It added that a weak seasonal low lies over Northeast Balochistan and adjoining areas. “Moderate moist currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper parts of the country at up to 3,000 feet,” the division said.
In the next 24 hours, the FFD said scattered thunderstorms/rain of moderate intensity with one or two heavy falls are expected over the upper catchments of all the major rivers. Moderate rainfall is expected in Islamabad, Peshawar, and Rawalpindi Gujranwala, while isolated thunderstorms/rain are expected over Lahore Division. ‘Rising trend of water level in rivers flows, reservoirs continues’
After the continual rising trend of water level in the country ‘s major rivers and reservoirs the position of the river inflows and outflows at AJK-based Mangla dam, Tarbela dam as well as Chashma barage along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages remained on Saturday as under:~
Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 170300 cusecs and Outflows 169500 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 73900 cusecs and Outflows 73900 cusecs, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 25400 cusecs and Outflows 10000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 47100 cusecs and Outflows 16900 cusecs.
Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 188900 cusecs and Outflows 181200 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 236000 cusecs and Outflows 205300 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 213200 cusecs and Outflows 208200 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 553200 cusecs and Outflows 553200 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 560000 cusecs and Outflows 560000 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 513700 cusecs and Outflows 503500 cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 38300 cusecs and Outflow 23100 cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 27500 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs.
Reservoirs (Level and Storage):
Tarbela: Minimum operating level 1398 feet, present level 1550.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1550 feet, live storage today 5.827 million acre feet (MAF).
Mangla: Minimum operating level 1050 feet, present level 1188.00 feet, maximum conservation level 1242 feet, live storage today 3.617 MAF.
Chashma: Minimum operating level 638.15 feet, present level 648.60 feet, maximum conservation level 649 feet, live storage today 0.258 MAF.
The inflows and outflows of River Indus at Tarbela, Jinnah and Chashma, River Kabul at Nowshera and River Jhelum at Mangla have been reflected as mean flows of 24 hours, whereas the other flows have been gauged at 6.00 a.m.
‘Khanpur dam spillways opened’
Khanpur Dam administration Saturday released extra water for three hours as the dam reservoir has reached its maximum conservation limit.
After opening the spillways for three hours from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm, 6,500 cusecs of water was released. Earlier, the dam administration also warned people living on both sides of the Khanpur stream and made announcements in the mosques to inform the entire area about the opening of the spillways of the dam