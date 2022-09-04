Our Staff Reporter

Tarar lambasts PTI for political shows during floods

LAHORE    –   Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar criticised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday for staging political gatherings while one-third area of the country had been affected by severe floods. Ad­dressing a press conference here, he said the Punjab government was not interested in solving problems of the flood victims. The Punjab chief minister did not visit the affected areas to express solidarity with the distressed people, he added. He appealed to all politi­cal parties to avoid doing politics over floods and join hands for the relief and rehabilitation of the victims

